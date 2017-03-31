Federal Offender Wanted: Reginald Heffern is wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant

(TORONTO, ON) – The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a Federal Offender wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant as a result of his breach of Parole.

This offender is serving a 5 year sentence for Kidnapping – Unlawful Confinement, Assault Causing Bodily Harm and Fail to Comply with Probation Order x 2.

Reginald HEFFERN is described as a 33 year old white, male, 5’11”, 170 lbs, with a fair/light complexion, blue eyes, and blonde hair but currently with a shaved head.

The offender is known to frequent the Sudbury region.

Anyone with information in regards to the whereabouts of Reginald HEFFERN is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 1-416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-ROPE (7673) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) or call 9-1-1.