Wynne Liberals need to stop the hydro ads and raise awareness for fentanyl: PC Leader Patrick Brown

QUEEN’S PARK – The Wynne Liberal Government has spent nearly a million dollars on self-congratulatory ads touting a non-existent hydro scheme, while ignoring a growing opioid crisis that’s spreading across Ontario. Today during Question Period, Ontario PC Leader Patrick Brown asked the Premier to stop the hydro ads and direct the money into a public awareness campaign on the dangers of fentanyl and opioids.

“A lethal dose of pure fentanyl is as little as 2 milligrams, the weight of 32 grains of table salt or even seven poppy seeds. Preventable deaths are tragically happening across this province,” said Brown. “There is a limited advertising budget that the government has. Right now it’s being spent, according to the Auditor General, on self-congratulatory ads – partisan Liberal hydro ads.”

Brown pointed out that the Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police, the Ontario Provincial Police, and Ottawa Public Health have all launched some form of an awareness campaign while we’ve heard “crickets from this government.”

“Will you stop the hydro ads and put every cent into this fentanyl crisis? It’s the right thing to do,” asked Brown.