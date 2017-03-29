Federal budget money for Alberta oil well cleanup will grow

Canada should have access to the Alberta Heritage Fund

To the Expositor:

The federal budget contains a $35 million grant to clean up “orphaned oil wells” in Alberta. Hardly enough for one well I’m willing to bet! Surely, this grant will perform the natural process of blossoming immediately to billions!

Accordingly, our country should now assume rights to the presently valued $21 billion Alberta Heritage Fund. After all, we pay for their cleanup of their mess, we should have access to this humongous fund borne by the oil money Alberta has squirreled away.

Time heals, healthy minds never forget. Premier Lougheed’s words of “let the eastern bastards freeze in the dark” still ring throughout this fine country. Will Alberta please help Premier Wynne clean up our bloody mess known as hydro utilities?

Michael White

Manitowaning