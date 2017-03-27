October 13, 1946 – March 22, 2017

William John Wayne Smith, a resident of Manitowaning, died peacefully at Manitoulin Health Centre, on Wednesday, March 22, 2017 at the age of 70. Predeceased by parents Doris (nee Bell) and Bob Smith, and stepmother Verna. Beloved husband of Marilyn. Loving father of Patty Haley (John), Laura Moggy (Jason Buie), stepchildren Sharon Whynott and Peter Whynott (Kora-Lyn Paulin). Cherished grandfather of Shelby, Jacob, Hailey, Michelle, Jackie, Dylan, Evan, Sydney, Tayler and Emme-Leigh. Dear brother of Charlie (predeceased) (Denise), Bruce (predeceased) (Darith), Lawrence (Sara), and Patricia Ann (predeceased). Will always be remembered by nieces, nephews and friends. Family and friends will gather at Knox United Church, Manitowaning Monday, March 27, 2017 for a Memorial Service at 2 pm. Rev. Martin Garniss officiating. Donations to Knox United Church, Ontario Federation of Anglers and Hunters or the Heart and Stroke would be greatly appreciated. Island Funeral Home can only accept cheques for all charitable donations. Following the service everyone is welcome to come to the Curling Club to enjoy a potluck meal, share memories, play cards and celebrate the life of Bill. Record your thoughts, memories and photos at www.islandfuneralhome.ca.