In loving memory of Marilyn Ann Dunn (nee Dieter) of Port Dover, Ontario, who passed away on Wednesday, March 22, 2017 at the age of 73. Beloved wife of Jim Dunn (predeceased). Dear father of Jason (Alison) and Tyler (Natalie). She will be greatly missed by her grandchildren Morgan, Paige, Makayla and Carter and her beloved canine Sam. Predeceased by her parents Art and Florence Dieter. Marilyn enjoyed gardening, curling, and sunsets at the cottage. She cherished the time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren. Funeral services for Marilyn will occur on Saturday, April 1, 2017 at 2 pm at Holy Trinity Anglican Church in Little Current. In lieu of flowers, donations to Holy Trinity Anglican Church or the Cancer Society would be appreciated.