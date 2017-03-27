MARGUERITE ‘MARGARET’ GENEVIEVE SHIGWADJA

“MOMMA”

February 27, 1932 – March 20, 2017

Margaret ‘Momma’ passed away peacefully at the age of 85 at her home,surrounded by her loving family. Marguerite was born to Alex Takwadjiwan and Sophie (Trudeau) Takwadjiwan (both predeceased). Sister to Delia Peltier, John Takwadjiwan, Tommy Takwadjiwan, Lyda Mish, Lydo Mandamin, Ronnie Lewis (all predeceased). Cecile Milburg, Marilyn Lewis, Lucy Trudeau, Toni Lewis, Bobby Lewis, Raymond Roy, Boniface Roy, David Jacko of Wikwemikong. Sister-in-law to Jacob, Andrew, Mike, Alex Shigwadja, Marie Roy (all predeceased). Special aunt to all her nieces and nephews. Margaret is reunited with her husband Emerick and her beloved son Kenneth and family dogs Bebe, Panda and Pongo. Survived by her children JoeAlec (Kim), Elizabeth (Wayne), Bartello, Dorothy (Victor), DebbieAnn, Deano, Fred (Delores), Glenda (Wilfred), Mark (Michelle). Momma will be missed by her 21 grandchildren. Chi-Momma to 17 great-grandchildren (predeceased by great-grandchildren baby Anthony and baby Lily). She will be missed by her dog Tiny. Special mom to Patrick and Tim Ominika and Jeanette George. Godmother to Tim Recollet, Kenneth Recollet (predeceased), Jean Shawana, Regina Mandamin, Isadore Peltier, Pamela Peltier, Trissy Rivers, Jeanette Bondy, Linda Trudeau, Trisha Trudeau, Sheila Wemigwans, Nimkeehns Wemigwans. Will be remembered by Jean Trudeau. Margaret loved spending time with family at our family gatherings, playing bingo, quilting, attending Sunday Mass and singing gospel music. In her earlier days she would travel with her husband to prayer groups and powwows to watch her grandchildren dance. Momma taught us the importance of family; she also taught us to be kind and love one another. Visitation was at Rabbit Island Centre. Funeral Mass was at 11 am on Saturday, March 25, 2017 at Holy Cross Mission. Burial at Wikwemikong Upper Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Island Funeral Home.