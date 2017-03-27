Home ransacked in Little Current; Guns, knives and electronics stolen

(LITTLE CURRENT, ON) – On the evening March 26, 2017, the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a report of a break and enter that had occurred at a private residence on Blake Street, Little Current.

The police investigation revealed the break-in had occurred between the afternoon on March 25, 2017, and the early evening of March 26, 2017. The culprit gained entry to the residence and a detached garage. The interior was ransacked, and the property stolen.

The stolen items include two laptop computers, a computer router, two hunting knifes, and five long guns. Descriptions of the stolen firearms are as follows;

Winchester Model SXP 12 gauge pump shot gun – synthetic camo stock, 28 inch barrel, plugged to 3 shot capacity. Drill marks on trigger guard.

Winchester Model SXP 12 gauge pump shot gun – Tan synthetic stock, 18-20 inch barrel, plugged to 3 shot capacity. Small scratch in the receiver.

SKS (Russian) 7.62 x 39mm, semi-auto rifle – Light coloured wood stock, 5 round capacity magazine.

Winchester Model 94 lever action rifle – wood stock nicked up, front sight cover. Barrel and magazine equal length.

Tikka Model T-3 22-250 bolt action rifle – black synthetic stock, bi-pod on stock, Tasco World Class scope.

The investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information regarding the person responsible for this break and enter should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.tipsubmit.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.