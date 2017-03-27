Home ransacked in Little Current; Guns, knives and electronics stolen

(LITTLE CURRENT, ON) – On the evening March 26, 2017, the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a report of a break and enter that had occurred at a private residence on Blake Street, Little Current.
The police investigation revealed the break-in had occurred between the afternoon on March 25, 2017, and the early evening of March 26, 2017. The culprit gained entry to the residence and a detached garage. The interior was ransacked, and the property stolen.
The stolen items include two laptop computers, a computer router, two hunting knifes, and five long guns. Descriptions of the stolen firearms are as follows;
- Winchester Model SXP 12 gauge pump shot gun – synthetic camo stock, 28 inch barrel, plugged to 3 shot capacity. Drill marks on trigger guard.
- Winchester Model SXP 12 gauge pump shot gun – Tan synthetic stock, 18-20 inch barrel, plugged to 3 shot capacity. Small scratch in the receiver.
- SKS (Russian) 7.62 x 39mm, semi-auto rifle – Light coloured wood stock, 5 round capacity magazine.
- Winchester Model 94 lever action rifle – wood stock nicked up, front sight cover. Barrel and magazine equal length.
- Tikka Model T-3 22-250 bolt action rifle – black synthetic stock, bi-pod on stock, Tasco World Class scope.
- The investigation is continuing.
Anyone with information regarding the person responsible for this break and enter should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority.
Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.tipsubmit.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.