ELEANOR LAVINA MCGINN (NEE FULFORD)

Eleanor passed away at Joseph Brant Hospital on Friday, March 24, 2017 at the age of 90. Eleanor is predeceased by her loving husband of 65 years James Robert McGinn, and was the beloved mom to James Robert (Bob) and Laurie Elizabeth and mother-in-law to Cori. Eleanor was also the extremely proud gramma to her three grandsons – Jamie, Tye and Brock. Eleanor never missed the opportunity to cheer on the boys throughout their NHL careers and was glued to the TV watching all their games -sometimes two at once! Although born in Chicago, Eleanor was raised in the remote village of Providence Bay on Manitoulin Island: second child of nine – siblings Joyce, Cameron, Horace, Dwayne, Larry, Elizabeth, Robert and Marlene completed the Fulford family. Eleanor was also loved by many nieces and nephews and the Linton lifetime family friends. Eleanor will be remembered as an incredibly dedicated mom and grandmother and as the wonderful matriarch for the McGinn family.