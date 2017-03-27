Elaine Kendrick passed away peacefully at the Sault Area Hospital with family by her side on Saturday, March 25, 2017 at the age of 85. Beloved wife of the late Goldie Kendrick. Loving mother of Darryl (Helen), Denyse Beaudoin (Rheal), Wendy Bonitzke (Gord), Goldie (Donna), and Greg (Susan). Proud Gramma of Deanna, Jason, Jessica (Dan), Roxanne (Mike), Jennifer (Nathan), Goldie, Frances (Patrick), Alana, and Devin (Alicia). Great-grandmother of Julian, Kendrah, Callie, Nate, Lucas, Spencer, Bennett and Morrison. Dear sister of Gloria Matheson and predeceased by Lena Liptak (Jim), June Buchan (late Bud) and Gary Matheson. Elaine will be sadly missed by her sisters-in-law and by many nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to attend the Arthur Funeral Home Cremation Centre on Thursday, March 30, 2017 from 11:30 am until 12:30 pm. Funeral service from the chapel at 1 pm with Rev. John Wilson officiating. Spring interment at the Burpee Cemetery. Memorial contributions to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family. Mom is now enjoying spending time in the garden with Dad. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.arthurfuneralhome.com.