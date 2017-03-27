Domestic assault leads to man wanted

On Saturday, March 25, at approximately 8:50 pm, members of the Wikwemikong Tribal Police were dispatched to a report of a domestic assault in progress at a unit on Genevieve Street in Wikwemikong. Information received by the caller, who was eight-years-old, indicated her father was hitting her mother with a chair. Upon arrival police discovered the male had left the residence.

Officers were told that the male arrived at the residence intoxicated and when told to leave became angry and began throwing a chair around. The eight-year-old girl received minor injuries and was treated by paramedics on scene.

As a result, a 39-year-old male from Wikwemikong remains at large and is wanted on charges of assault with a weapon and mischief.