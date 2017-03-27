The family sadly announces the passing of Christopher Ali Togman Sami. He passed suddenly on Friday, March 17, 2017. Born January 29, 1974. The loving son of Deborah Pitawanakwat and Togman Sami. Beloved father of Bryanna Owl. Cherished and remembered by stepmother Nukiet,stepbrothers Huseyin, Murat, Omer, Dogan, Bulent and stepsister Sevinc. Christopher will be sadly missed by his aunts Lorraine Pitawanakwat, Gail Panamick (Clarence predeceased), Nalan, Remzia, Zhilha, (Olive predeceased), Fonda and Uncle John Mehmet. Christopher will be met with open arms by his late Uncle Gary Pitawanakwat and Aunt Dorothy Pitawanakwat, Grandmother Havva Mehmet and Aunt Olive. Christopher will be missed by many cousins and friends. Chris Sami started playing hockey as soon as he could skate. He spent his time at the rinks starting hockey practice at 5 am in Toronto. The number 99 was on his hockey jersey, and he wore it for his team on Manitoulin Island. A true hockey enthusiast. He never missed “Hockey Night in Canada.” Family and friends gathered at the Sheshegwaning Community Complex. Visitation was Monday, March 27, 2017 from 1 pm. Funeral Service was held at 11 am on Wednesday, March 29, 2017. Burial at Sheshegwaning Cemetery. Share your thoughts, memories and photos at www.islandfuneralhome.ca.