Ada Elizabeth (nee Parkinson) Bain passed away peacefully at the United Mennonite Home on Sunday, March 26, 2017. She was born on October 3, 1924 in Rockville, Ontario (Manitoulin Island), daughter of the late Wellington and Jane (Cosby) Parkinson. Ada came to Grimsby in 1948/1949 and worked at the Bain family tender fruit farm. She met and fell in love with Douglas Bain. They were married June 21, 1950 – soulmates who worked their farm together as a great team. They were blessed with six children, their pride and joy. They loved them dearly – Ivy (Dave) Smart, Dennis, Cheryl, Roger (Diane), Lawrence (Tricia) and Joanne (Ken) Hale. Grandma was so proud and loved by David Smart (Jenn), Sarah Iacobucci, Chris (Rachel) Iacobucci, Leslie Smart, Michael Hale, Alley Hale, Jennifer Harper and David Miller (Lindsy). Ada was one of the founding members of the Grimsby Seniors Choir. She loved her Wednesday quilting group, Tuesday ladies euchre night, lawn-bowling and playing the violin in various groups. She took great pleasure having her family at the farm for any reason. Ada loved to bake for whoever sat at her table and had outstanding cooking talents. Ada was a hard worker and was there to help anyone in need. Ada is now with Douglas, who predeceased her on May 5, 1995. She was the last of her siblings, Mary, Spray, Irene and Charlie. Ada is survived by her sister-in-laws Reta Parkinson and Rebecca Bain. The family gratefully thank the United Mennonite Home staff who cared for Ada for nearly 6 years. They will miss her smile and quick wit. We also thank Carol Ann, her personal caregiver, for all that she has done for Ada over these past years. Visitation will take place at Stonehouse-Whitcomb Funeral Home, 11 Mountain Street, Grimsby (905-945-2755) on Thursday, March 30, 2017 from 3 pm to 5 pm and 7 pm to 9 pm. Funeral Service will take place on Friday, March 31, 2017 at 1 pm at Trinity United Church, 100 Main Street West, Grimsby, with interment at Queen’s Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the United Mennonite Home or Trinity United Church would be appreciated. www.smithsfh.com. Fly with the angels, until we meet again.