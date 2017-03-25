Requesting Public Assistance – One man in hospital after stabbing in Sudbury

The Greater Sudbury Police Service is currently investigating a stabbing that took place early this morning after a 32-year old male was brought to hospital for treatment. The male is in critical, but stable condition at this time.

Greater Sudbury Police are looking for a 2016 Grey Ford Expedition with a licence plate of CANW 027.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of this vehicle or who may have any information about this stabbing is asked to contact the Greater Sudbury Police Service at 705-675-9171.

This stabbing is believed to be an isolated incident and not a random act.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police at 675-9171 or Crime Stoppers at 222-TIPS, online at www.sudburycrimestoppers.com or by texting TIPSUD and the information to CRIMES (274637).