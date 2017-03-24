Manitoulin elementary school basketball champions crowned

MANITOULIN—Little Current Public School (LCPS) and Central Manitoulin Public School (Mindemoya) teams have been crowned as Island elementary school basketball champions for 2017, in their respective divisions.

For the CMPS girls’ team, not only did they win the Island championship last week but they won the Spartan Classic at AB Ellis public school, as well.

Christa King told the Recorder, “our girls’ team won the Island championship on March 7. The girls won all al five of their games, and won the championship, bringing home the trophy.”

“In the Spartan Classic held March 8 in Espanola the girls won all six of their games, including the championship game,” said Ms. King.

Members of the CMPS girls’ team include Hailey Prior, Zoe Redmond, Chloe Peltier, Leah Spry, Regan Hutchinson, Haylee Cress, Annie Balfe, Ava Assinewai, Nicole Cress, Delaney Bridgeman, Laura Orford and Jordan Graham.

The LCPS boys’ team won the Island championship. The LCPS team, which is coached by Ryan Crouch, includes players Braiden Phillips, Randall Atlookan, Carl Dickson, A.J. Steeves, Samuel Assinewai, Jared Cortes, Jack Renwick, Jake Robinson, Cameron Buck-Orr and Elijah Negannegijig.