Legion teams move on to the provincials

GORE BAY—Two teams representing the Royal Canadian Legion (RCL) Branch 514 in Gore Bay have qualified for the provincial euchre championships.

The team of Steve Middaugh, Erwin Thompson, Ellen and Gerry LeBlanc took first place in the district euchre championships, held in Elliot Lake on March 4. Finishing in third place was the team of Merle Idle, Merv Lewis, Barb Middaugh and Ron Chatzissavas.

The Gore Bay Legion Branch 514 had four teams represented at the competition which included a total of 24 teams and 96 players.

Having a team finish in first place in the district competition, means the RCL Gore Bay branch will host the district euchre championships in 2018.

The local teams that placed first and third in the district event will move on to the provincial championships being held in Tillsonburg on May 6.