Island festivals, events receive Celebrate Ontario 2017 funding

ONTARIO—Festivals and events in Billings Township and the Town of Northeastern Manitoulin and the Islands (NEMI) are among those that are being supported financially by the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Sport through the Celebrate Ontario 2017 program.

Ontario is supporting a record number of festivals and events this year, 304, to showcase the province as a vibrant place to live and visit during Ontario’s 150th anniversary.

“Festivals and events bring local communities together, commemorate our heritage and celebrate the vibrancy of our province, which is especially important as we celebrate Ontario’s 150th anniversary this year,” said Eleanor McMahon, minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport. “I am thrilled that our government continues to make important investments through the Celebrate Ontario program that create good local jobs and draw people from around the world to discover all that our province has to offer.”

The annual Little Current Lions Club’s Haweater Weekend (held in Little Current), in its 50th year, is being provided $22,170 in funding. Haweater Weekend is to take place August 3-6.

The Manitoulin Country Fest, held August 10-12 in Little Current, is being provided with funding of $100,000 through the program.

Funding of $10,325 is being provided toward the Elemental Festival 3, hosted by 4Elements Living Arts in Billings Township, September 28-October 1, 2017.

“Many event organizers are enhancing programs to their festivals and events this year in celebration of Ontario’s 150th birthday. Support from the province through Celebrate Ontario provides festivals and events with the ability to continue to provide exciting ways for visitors and residents to experience Ontario,” said Kathrin Delutis, chief executive officer, Festivals and Events Ontario. “Festivals and events are a major contributor to the economy in Ontario. With hundreds of festivals taking place, they not only drive tourism but support tens of thousands of jobs each year.”