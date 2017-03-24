Charles C. McLean hosts annual science fair

GORE BAY—The Grade 7/8 class at Charles C. McLean public school held its annual science fair on Tuesday, February 28. Students answered questions using the scientific method, as well as some research, innovation and a bit of elbow grease. A few of the project topics included: the best cookie sheets, how sight affects taste, DNA extraction from skin cells, the most effective cleaning solutions and a recipe for perfect homemade ice cream.

Teacher Bruce Lindsay was very proud of the students’ efforts put forth to answer interesting questions. “The students researched ideas and common everyday problems to guide their topic selection,” said Mr. Lindsay. “There were some wonderful ‘A-ha’ moments when the class would be staring at the results of an experiment and scientific conversations ensued.”

A couple of projects will be selected for participation in the Rainbow District School Board (RDSB) science fair with the chance to go on to the regional science fair. Students had a chance to practice their presentations in front of volunteer judges David Lloyd, Tina Tolima and Enid Runnalls in preparation for the Rainbow Science Fair.

The school has had its share of success at higher levels. “C.C. Mclean had two projects go forward to regionals last year,” said Mr. Lindsay. “One of our projects in the biology division won an award from Laurentian University.”

C.C. McLean intermediate students have been participating in a number of Science and Technology events over the past couple of months including the Lively High School Tech Challenge and the Island Tech Challenge run by Central Manitoulin public school (CMPS). The Grade 7s and 8s headed to the Cambrian College Tech Challenge on March 8. “We also have Lego Mindstorm Robots coming to our school in March and April for our Coding Club that we started last year,” Mr. Lindsay added.