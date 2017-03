(CONISTON, ON) – On March 22, 2017 at 3:41 p.m. members from the Sudbury Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), the Sudbury Fire Department as well as the Sudbury-Manitoulin District Emergency Medical Services (EMS), responded to a vehicle being struck by a train on the Canadian National (CN) rail line on Highway 17, Coniston.

Officers are on scene conducting an investigation. Further information will be provided once it becomes available.