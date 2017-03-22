Ruth Ward appointed Rainbow District School Board Trustee

Ruth Ward has been selected to fill the trustee vacancy on Rainbow District School Board. Trustees approved her appointment at the regular Board Meeting held on Tuesday, March 21, 2017.

In announcing the successful applicant, Board Chair Doreen Dewar thanked individuals who responded to the opportunity to serve as a trustee. “There is a tremendous level of interest in Rainbow Schools from public school supporters who have significant experience to share. We appreciated the many applications that we received.” She added: “We look forward to welcoming Ruth Ward to the board table.”

A resident of Val Caron, Ruth Ward was a trustee with the Board from 2006 to 2010. Prior to her election, she served as Chair of the Board’s Parent Involvement Committee for several years. In this capacity, she participated in Ministry of Education workshops and made presentations on the important role of School Councils.

As a member, chair and community representative on the School Council at Confederation Secondary School and Valley View Public School for many years, she made an immense contribution at the school level. While her children attended Val Caron Public School, she was a member of the Parent Teacher Association and was part of the Sudbury Board of Education’s Homework Committee.

“Public education has always been a priority in my life,” says Ruth Ward. “Education is a partnership where each partner plays a unique and crucial role.” She adds: “I welcome the opportunity to participate in the process in the role of trustee.”

Ruth Ward has a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from the University of Toronto and has been self-employed as a bookkeeper for more than 30 years.

Her community involvement includes over five years of service as a board member and treasurer of the Social Planning Council as well as a board member and treasurer of the Chaplaincy Ministry in Long Term Care Facilities. She also served as a member of the Handi-Transit Committee in Valley East and as an assistant coach in the local basketball league.

Ruth Ward will be sworn in as a trustee on Monday, March 27, 2017 at the Sudbury Courthouse. She will serve as a trustee for the term ending December 2018.