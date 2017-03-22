April is Daffodil Month

Only Canadian Cancer Society canvassers this year are in Gore Bay

MANITOULIN—With The Canadian Cancer Society’s Daffodil Month (April) just around the corner, many on Manitoulin will be waiting for their local canvasser to stop by, but unfortunately the door-to-door canvassing has been discontinued this year for all areas on Manitoulin except Gore Bay.

“We will just be having door-to-door canvassing in Gore Bay,” explained Sudbury and Sault Ste. Marie Canadian Cancer Society Senior Manager Cathy Burns. “We have been very thankful for the volunteers on the rest of Manitoulin, but we didn’t have the numbers this year for the door-to-door canvassing in other areas of the Island.”

Ms. Burns said if there are enough volunteers in the future the society will bring door-to-door canvassing back. “If we had the opportunity in the future, we would love to do it again,” said Ms. Burns.

Despite the loss of the canvassing there are still many ways to donate to the campaign.

There will be daffodils for sale throughout the month of April at both Dean’s Valu-Mart in Gore Bay and Orr’s Valu-Mart in Little Current.

Volunteers will also be on site helping sell the fresh cut daffodils and daffodil pins at the two locations the weekend of April 22-23.

You can also go online to donate at www.cancer.ca or call 1-888-939-3333.

The daffodil is a little flower for a great cause: a symbol of life and hope. During April, Canadian Cancer Society volunteers raise vital funds for the fight against cancer.

“When you buy flowers or a pin you are supporting people living with cancer and helping us fund research to fight all cancers for all Canadians in all communities,” states the Canadian Cancer Society website. “Wearing a daffodil pin in a way to show Canadians with cancer that they are not alone.”

Since the 1950s, bright yellow daffodils have arrived in communities across Canada to mark the beginning of Daffodil Month. To this day, the daffodil continues to symbolize strength and courage in the fight against cancer.

For more information, to volunteer or to donate, visit www.cancer.ca.