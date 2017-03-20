Monique Antoinette Barnes passed away suddenly at her residence on Tuesday, March 14, 2017 in her 56th year. Beloved wife of Brad and dear mother of Derek Thivierge and Sara (Matthew) Dubois and grandmother of seven. Monique will be sadly missed by her mother Angeline Thivierge, brothers Robert Thivierge, Peter Thivierge, Richard Thivierge, Mark Thivierge and Guy Thivierge. She will also be missed by mother-in-law Bev (Allan) Harasymuk, stepmother-in-law Virginia Barnes, brother-in-law Robin (Pat) Barnes and sisters-in-law Nancy (Joe) Winters, Cheryl (Mike) Wood, Kelly (Troy Hachey) Luckel and Toni Hayes. Predeceased by her father Ernest Thivierge and father-in-law Fred Barnes. A Celebration of Life will be held at Laidlaw Memorial Church, 155-169 Ottawa Street North, Hamilton, Ontario L8H 3Z2, on Wednesday, March 22, 2017 at 11 am. Memorial donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation as expressions of sympathy and may be made through www.simpsonfuneralhome.ca.