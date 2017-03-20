MISSING: Derek Thivierge was last seen in M’Chigeeng on Monday, March 13

M’Chigeeng – The U.C.C.M. Anishnaabe Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a male subject who left a residence on M’Chigeeng First Nation on Manitoulin Island, ON.

Derek THIVIERGE (36) was last seen on Monday 13/03/2017 in evening and his direction of travel is unknown. THIVIERGE is described as: A white Male, approximately 6’ 1” 130-140 lbs, He has a shaved head with a beard and a moustache, and has multiple tattoos on both arms.

He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with the word 11MATCO II on it, a white with brown camouflage hooded jacket, he may have been wearing a toque and was possibly carrying a knap sack with him. THIVIERGE is from the Hamilton, ON. area and may have been hitchhiking back to Hamilton from Manitoulin Island. The U.C.C.M. Anishnaabe Police Service and the Espanola North Shore Search and Rescue Unit are actively searching for THIVIERGE and are concerned for his safety.

If you may have seen this individual please call the:

U.C.C.M. Anishnaabe Police Service: 1888-377-7135

Hamiton Police Service: 1-905-546-4925

Crime stoppers: 1-800-222-8477