Media Release: AOK Drug Arrest

Suspected fentanyl, heroin found in AOK drug arrest

AUNDECK OMNI KANING–On Saturday, March 18, members of the Ontario Provincial Police Drug Unit, Canine Unit, Emergency Response Unit, Tactical Response Unit and UCCM Anishnaabe Police executed a Controlled Drugs and Substance Act warrant on a residence on Aundeck Omni Kaaning First Nation.

As a result, suspected fentanyl powder, suspected heroin and a large quantity of suspected morphine capsules were seized. A 25-year-old male and a 23-year-old female, both of Aundeck Omni Kaaning, were arrested at the residence and charged with numerous drug related offenses. Both subjects were released on a Promise to Appear with a court date set for May 9.

The UCCM Anishnaabe Police Service would like to remind the public that if they suspect any drug related activity in their communities to please call the UCCM Police 1-888-377-7135, Ontario Provincial Police 705-368-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).