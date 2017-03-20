In loving memory of Ivan Douglas Campbell, 84 years, who passed away on Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at Health Sciences North, Sudbury. Beloved husband of Catherine Jean (Cosby) Campbell. Loving father of Kevin (Lori) and Karen (Ron Anderson). Cherished grandfather of Austin and Mackenzie. Dear son of Russell and Mildred (Lewis) Campbell, both predeceased. Dear brother of Edith (Douglas Logan), Blaine (Glenda predeceased) (Kay), Keith (Joan), and predeceased by Asa, Maurice (Jean), Bernice (Burton Wheeler) and Myrna (Hulbert Patterson). Dear brother-in-law of Christina (Morland White predeceased) and predeceased by Mildred (Melvin Moore), Betty (James Guitard), Stuart and George Cosby. Sadly missed by many nieces and nephews. Born in Spring Bay, Manitoulin Island. Ivan worked as a seaman on the Great Lakes and then as a smelter man at INCO for 35 1/2 years. He was an avid outdoorsman, a skilled carpenter and a true handyman. He will be lovingly remembered as a hardworking man, dedicated to his family with a caring and loving nature. Funeral visitation was held at the Jackson and Barnard Funeral Home, 233 Larch Street, Sudbury. Friends called in Sudbury on Sunday, March 19, 2017 from 2 pm to 5 pm. Thence to a Funeral Service at the Island Funeral Home, 36 Worthington Street, Little Current on Tuesday, March 21, 2017 at 11 am. Friends gathered in Little Current from 2 pm to 4 pm and 7 pm to 9 pm on Monday, March 21, 2017 and after 10 am on Tuesday, March 21, 2017. Cremation at the Park Lawn Crematorium. Donations to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated.