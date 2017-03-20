Delbert Blair Van Horn passed away peacefully at Lisaard House, Cambridge on Sunday, March 19, 2017 at the age of 71. Born in Mindemoya, Ontario, son of the late Frank and Rina (Bryant) Van Horn. He was a hard worker who enjoyed the outdoors and loved the Manitoulin Island. Beloved husband of 50 years to Marilyn (Geldart) Van Horn. Loving father of Donald Van Horn. Dear brother of Shirley Haggard (Jim) of Indiana and Lloyd Van Horn (Judy) of Chatham. Brother-in-law of Eula Van Horn, Jane Van Horn and Betty Giem. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Predeceased by: brothers Glen, John (Betty), Beverly; sister Betty Lou; and brother-in-law Stuart Giem. A special thank you to staff at Lisaard House for your wonderful care and compassion. Also thank you to family and friends for your support. Cremation has taken place. In Delbert’s memory, donations may be made to Lisaard House (www.lisaardhouse.com or 519-650-1121). Messages and condolences may be left at tricitycremations.com.