In loving memory of Dean Victor Augustine McGregor, 59 years, who passed away on Saturday, March 18, 2017 at Manitoulin Health Centre. Beloved husband of Naomi (Longboat) McGregor. Loving father of Matt (Jessica). Dear son of Roman Bilash and Olive McGregor, both predeceased. Dear brother of Dawn (Reggie), Kevin (Clara), Cathy, Lisa (Leonard), Mike (Peggy), Chris (Andrea), Melanie (Craig) and Jason (Debbie). Dear son-in-law of Fran (predeceased) and Rudy Longboat. Dear brother-in-law of Steve (Marlene) and Tim. Sadly missed by many nieces and nephews, his canine pals Millie and Louie, and his cat Hammer. Dean worked with CP Rail and then, for over 20 years, with Bell Canada. He loved music and was a skilled drummer. Dean was proud that he built his own home and always had a passion for classic cars. He was an avid fan of the Toronto Maple Leafs, Buffalo Bills and Nascar, especially Mark Martin. He will be lovingly remembered for his wonderful sense of humour and his heartfelt love of his community. Funeral visitation at the Birch Island Community Centre. Friends called after 3 pm on Monday, March 20, 2017. Celebration of his Life will be held at St. Gabriel Lalemant Church, Birch Island on Wednesday, March 22, 2017 at 11 am. Cremation at the Park Lawn Crematorium. Donations to the Manitoulin Health Centre Foundation would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the Lougheed Funeral Home.