Contract ratified by LafargeHolcim employees

MANITOULIN—A new contract agreement has been ratified by local unionized employees of LafargeHolcim with the company.

“We ratified a new three year deal, for our 44 unionized employees (on the Island)” said Kevin Bailey, union steward for Mine Mill #598 Unifor LafargeHolcim on Monday evening.

Mr. Bailey explained that with the three year contract, “we have seen a 6.6 percent increase in wages over the term of the deal; a 33 percent increase in shift premiums, 20 percent increase in our pension, an increase in vacation pay, and gains in other areas. There were no concessions, all gains for the employees.”

“There is also new language in place in the contract, because of the merger of Lafarge with Holcim,” said Mr. Bailey.

Mr. Bailey noted that negotiations went smoothly on the new contract. “Everything was well respected on both sides of the bargaining table. Personally, this was the best bargaining I’ve been involved in, and I’ve been involved in four different contract negotiations.”

The employee’s previous contract agreement ended January 31, and the new deal is retroactive to this date-runs for the three year term, and includes signing bonuses.