Central council gives approval in principle for retirement home/assisted living facility

MINDEMOYA—Central Manitoulin council has given its support in principle to a proposal for the establishment of a retirement home/assisted living facility in the municipality.

At its meeting last week, Central Manitoulin council considered a motion from its office and administration committee, “that the municipality support in principle Marisa (Lisa) Moyo’s establishment of a retirement home/assisted living facility named Gabriel Gift Salome Home Inc. in the municipality of Central Manitoulin.”

“How did her tour of the Old School building go,” asked Councillor Ted Taylor, to which council was told it was positive.

“It went good,” stated Ruth Frawley, clerk of Central Manitoulin. “Our building-maintenance supervisor was there, and he outlined all the things that would need to be done in the building (Old School).”

Mayor Richard Stephens pointed out, “the letter we received back from her after the meeting and tour was positive. I think we’re still quite prepared to look at it once we receive a formal proposal.”

Councillor Pat MacDonald pointed out at the meeting there was discussion concerning possible partnership with the municipality that will need to be clarified.

“I agree and this was in her (Ms. Moyo’s) letter,” said Mayor Stephens regarding discussion about the community improvement program and how this could assist in the proposal.

Council passed a motion in favour of the recommendation made by the office and administration committee.

Ms. Moyo told the Recorder late last week, “I’m looking at opening a retirement home/assisted living facility on Manitoulin Island, and I am looking at possibly the Old School building for a location. The (Old School building in Mindemoya) just caught my eye.”

“I run a nursing agency (Dawn of Angels Health Inc. in Hamilton) and have been working with Homes on the Island. There is a great need for this type of facility on the Island,” Ms. Moyo told the Recorder.

Ms. Moyo noted, “I did take a tour of the Old School building and I agree it needs a little bit of work to be done. I’ve been looking at a building if I don’t buy a piece of property. I would like to work with the community on the Old School building; there is just something about an old building like that, and a lot of people in the community probably went to school in the building.” She explained, “I initially was looking at a facility for 20 people, but looking at the population of the Island, a retirement home/assisted living facility that could accommodate 25-30 people would go a long way towards solving some of the need out there.”