MHC Auxiliary News

Mindemoya

Our Fall Tea and Bazaar was a great hit again. Our raffle was a success too. The quilt was won by Barbara Workman. Patricia Patterson and Kevin Aelick each won $50 gift certificates from Guardian Pharmacy. Reta Glanville won the gift basket. Thank you to those who provided the prizes. We will start a new raffle at our Spring Luncheon and Bazaar. This year the Luncheon and Bazaar will be on the May long weekend. Hopefully we will see some different people this year. We already have a nice 1st and 2nd prize.

We are well into March and are planning out first fundraiser of the year. We are going to have a beef buffet dinner with beef prepared by Max Burt of Burt Farms. This will be on April 1 and will be held at the Missionary Church Activity Hall in Mindemoya. Dinner will be at 6 pm. We are pre-selling tickets so contact Judy Mackenzie at 705-377-4323 or Lois Young at 705-377-7290. Tickets can also be obtained from any auxiliary director. We look forward to seeing you at this special event.

We will have a contingency from our auxiliary going to the North Region Spring Conference in Blind River. These conferences are always educational and provide new ideas for fundraising. It is always good to network with other auxiliaries. The theme this year is “Live in the Moment” with references to Celebrate the Past and Look Forward to the Future.

We continue to fundraise to fill our pledge of excellent patient care.