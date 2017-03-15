Islanders seek vacant seat on Rainbow District School Board

SUDBURY—Retired OPP community services officer Allan Boyd has officially submitted his application to fill a Rainbow District School Board trustee seat left vacant by the resignation of Tyler Campbell. Mr. Campbell’s resignation came in the wake of allegations of conflict with his position at the City of Sudbury over a proposed domed artificial turf soccer field at a local high school, but his resignation did not reference that issue, instead citing the challenges of his position in regards to dealing with a number of local agencies.

RDSB trustees had 90 days to replace Mr. Campbell as of January 9, the effective date of his resignation and, on March 21, the Committee of the Whole of the board will consider applications received with an eye to bringing forward a motion to appoint a candidate from the list of applicants. The chosen candidate will be sworn in on March 29.

“I gave it some consideration before I made my decision,” said Mr. Boyd, who said that despite his credentials, he recognizes a number of challenges presented by the nature of the vacany. “It is a Sudbury trustee position and there are already two Manitoulin trustees, Larry Killens and Grace Fox.”

Mr. Boyd said that it has always been his intention to continue to give back to the community following his retirement—particularly in public office. “That was always my aspiration,” he admitted. “I figured that this is a good way to get my name out there.”

Getting his name out there may come as a bit of a surprise to most Islanders, as Mr. Boyd has been a very familiar name and face during his 15 years as community services officer and community profile, both on local boards and as a leading light in the local HAM radio operators’ organization.

“I do have a lot of experience in the education system,” he admitted. “From sitting on a tiny stool in a Kindergarten class to giving a safe graduation presentation to high school graduates.”

Mr. Boyd has worked with teachers, administrators, school councils both in his official capacity and as a friend and counsellor to parents facing challenges with their children over the course of his career and is very familiar with the system and its needs locally.

As to board experience, Mr. Boyd has sat on the Victim Services board both as a director and as chair, and continues to sit as a volunteer on many of the boards that he sat on when heading up the Community Services post at the OPP.

Mr. Boyd also points out his experience as a negotiator with the OPP and the skills he has developed over a lifetime of interacting with people in challenging situations. But he doesn’t hesitate when asked what his key platform post is: “students first.”

In addition to Mr. Boyd, the other applicants who have submitted resumés include Stephanie Cooke, Richard Eberhardt, Gordon Ewin; Felicia Fahey, Anita Gibson, Kelly Levesque, Joanne Ross, Dahnja Schoengen, Peter Spadzinski of Gore Bay, Thomas Trainor, Ruth Ward and Mel Young, formerly of Little Current and the daughter of Rob (Fluff) and Laurie McCulligh.

Mr. Spanzinski of Gore Bay is also an Island resident, but The Expositor was unable to contact the candidate prior to press time Monday.