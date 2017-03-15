Ice Chips and Canoe Quips

Panther points!

The Panther Peewee team travelled to South Porcupine to take part in the B Division T.O.C.s on March 3 and did their level best to win a new nickname, the ‘comeback kids’. Your Panthers came out strong Friday to take Cochrane-Richelieu 5 – 2, then spotted Powassan a 4 – 0 lead before roaring back to an 8 – 5 win. Next up were the tournament favourites the East Nipissing Vipers, and the Peewee Panthers, who have had few problems with their offense this year, took the tilt 6 – 3. Saturday night’s 7 – 1 win over Temiskaming Shores left them entering Sunday’s elimination round undefeated and in first place. Sunday morning’s semi-final found the Panthers down again, this time 3 – 0 to the home-town Gold Kings. The same South Porcupine side who handed this group a 4 – 1 loss in the B TOC finals in Atom 2 years ago, when Manitoulin hosted at NEMI. Not to allow history to repeat itself, the Peewees stormed back to tie it in the third, and returned the favour, beating the Kings 4-3 in OT in their rink. That set up a final against East Nipissing, and despite coming back from yet another 3 – 0 deficit to tie it at 3, the Panthers could not cement the nickname and deny East Nipissing. Just as the Panthers had turned the table on the Gold Kings, now the Vipers turned the tables on them, handing your Peewees a 6 – 3 loss, for a disappointing end to an outstanding tournament.

Manitoulin Basketball Association ramps up!

The M.B.A. “league” is jumping up to a new level by introducing a new junior/intermediate level “house league” for the older kids (Grades 5-8)! The super-popular organization will once again run the same format of skills/drills/scrimmage for the younger kids (Grades 1-4). As of now, the developmental division (Grade 1-4) will be offered at CMPS only, but if there are enough kids (and they can get volunteer coaches) then they may be able to offer it at Little Current and Gore Bay as well. For the older kids in the league format, they are planning to run at all CMPS, LC and CC McLean locations.

Flyers went out to the schools this past week and there is more info on their Facebook group page. If you have any questions give them a shout at: 705-282-7178.

Manitoulin Minor spotlight!

Congratulations on another successful year to Central Manitoulin’s Mindemoya Thunder Atom team. The Thunder banded together to win first place at the Walden Friendship Tournament in January, capped a solid three-month effort securing the league regular season first place in February, and made it all the way through to the finals in the playoffs this month. A job well done to: Annie Balfe (Newby’s Bay), Aiden Case (Spring Bay), Neveah Harper and Chase Becks (Providence Bay), Brayden Phelps, Tessa Prior, Landen Smith, Fanuel Berhe-Haile, Rylan Carrick, Liam Lariviere, John Thirkill, Noah Thorpe and Sadie Bridgeman (all from Mindemoya). These various locales throughout Central Manitoulin take pride in being home to every player. Thunder Atom staff were Manager Erin Lariviere, Head Coach Bart Case and trainer Raechell Cranston as well as new addition assistant coach Brian Phelps and Mindemoya regular, Michael Bridgeman. Best of luck, team in the upcoming 21st annual Copper Cliff, Ken Creasey Tournament. Go Thunder, go!

