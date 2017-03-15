Dangerously Safe comedy trio comes to Manitoulin

MANITOULIN—The Gore Bay Community Hall and Debajehmujig Theatre in Manitowaning will be hosting the Dangerously Safe ‘You’re Welcome’ tour, a night of sketch comedy this Friday, March 17 (Debaj) and Saturday, March 18 (Gore Bay).

The Dangerously Safe trio of Kevin Finn, James Godfrey and Sam Burns will present a rapid paced, musically infused, character driven performance of sketch comedy.

Trained through the Second City and Humber’s Comedy Writing and Performance program, the trio are regulars at comedy clubs around the Greater Toronto Area.

Diane Zimmerman of Quintina’s in Gore Bay has a connection to Mr. Godfrey and thought the act would be a good fit for Manitoulin.

“I have had a passion to bring something like this to Manitoulin for a while,” said Ms. Zimmerman. “It is great because it is clean comedy—I think people need a good wholesome laugh. I also like that the proceeds from the show go to the Sunnybrook Foundation for ALS research. Any profit I make from organizing it will also be going to the Sunnybrook Foundation.”

“It should be a great performance and something fun for Islanders,” concluded Ms. Zimmerman, who said that she hopes to bring the act back in the summer for an encore performance.

‘You’re Welcome’ will hit the Debajehmujig Creation Centre stage at 43 Queen Street in Manitowaning this Friday, March 17 at 7:30 pm and Saturday, March 18 at the Gore Bay Community Hall at 52 Meredith Street at 7:30 pm. Doors open both nights at 7 pm, with tickets available at the door for $20 or in advance at Quintina’s, 47 Meredith Street, or online at ticketscene.ca. For more information see advertisement on Page 7A of this paper.