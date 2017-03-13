Thomas Joseph Peacock, age 88, born August 15, 1928, peacefully entered the Spirit World on March 7, 2017. He was predeceased by his wife Catherine Goulais. Tom was born in Sudbury, son of Thomas Henry Peacock and Bertha Raymond. Tom was a hardworking man who worked various locations during his career, mostly at EB Eddy (Domtar) in Espanola, from which he retired. Tom was a member of the Federation Of Anglers and Hunters and of Ducks Unlimited. He was well known for his kind and generous heart, his flirty nature with the ladies and his strong, wise and honest advice. He cherished his property in Kagawong and was always found fiddling around the grounds on his tractor or working on it in the garage. He is most famous for his amazing hospitality, fish fries and spaghetti sauce. Tom will be deeply missed by all the lives he has touched throughout his rich and adventurous life. Tom is survived by his daughter Debra McQuarrie, sons Bruce (wife Darlene), Wayne and Robert (partner Karen). He was proud of his grandchildren Jody, Vanessa (Rodney), Thomas, Sarah, Ellen, Stacey, Amy, Cara, Chad, Sydney, Mark, Cassandra and Christopher. He was a fortunate man who was able to be involved in the lives of some of his great-grandchildren; Zada, Jonah, Jacob, Simone, Lexi, Coho, Isaiah and Isabelle. Tom was predeceased by son-in-law Dennis McQuarrie and granddaughter Katie Peacock. The Memorial Service was held on March 11, 2017 at 11 am at the Island Funeral Home, 36 Worthington Street, Little Current. Memorial donations may be made to Ducks Unlimited or Federation Of Anglers and Hunters. Share your thoughts, memories and photos at www.islandfuneralhome.ca.