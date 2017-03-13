Gregory “Bud” Weadick passed away peacefully on March 9, 2017, at the Manitoulin Health Centre Hospital in Mindemoya. Predeceased by his beloved wife, Barbara E. Weadick (nee Gibner) on December 3, 1992. Survived by all his children, Tony (Wendy) Weadick, Sandra (d. Gary) Smith, Lynn (d. Paul), Mulzet, Carmen (Norm) Klassen, Pat (Debbie) Weadick, Paula (Joel) Weadick-Andrews. Fondly remembered by his 10 grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His proud accomplishments were achieved when he opened the Stampede Ranch, the Stampede Coral, and the L’il Big Horn Saloon. He was a founding organizer of the Spring Bay Club Bass Derby. His favourite place was Manitoulin Island, where he enjoyed fishing or entertaining us with his jokes. Our thanks to the staff at the Mindemoya Hospital for all their care and compassion. Also, we wish to extend our gratitude to Linda Taylor, and CCAC for all their care sand support. At his wish, cremation has taken place. A celebration of Bud’s life will be held on Manitoulin Island this summer, date TBD. Memorial donations may be made to the Starlight Foundation.