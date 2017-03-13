Erling Mervin Size, a resident of Manitowaning, died peacefully at Manitoulin Health Centre, on Monday, March 6, 2017 at the age of 92. Born to Nellie (nee Moggy) and Harold Size, in Manitowaning, on September 5, 1924. Predeceased by his beloved wife Effie. Loved by his daughters Elaine (husband Jim) and Eleanor (husband Alex). Proud grandfather of Jennifer (husband Shaun McAvan) and Julie Bruce, Samantha and Matthew Leeson. Cherished great-grandfather of Miles and Theo. Brother of Bud Size (wife Nora) (both predeceased), Norman (predeceased) (wife Moyra), Ted Size (wife Jean predeceased), Harley Size (wife Irene) and Lila Lockyer (husband Floyd). Will always be remembered by many nieces, nephews and friends. Family and friends gathered at Knox United Church, Manitowaning on Saturday, March 11, 2017. Visitation was from 1 pm. Funeral Service was at 2 pm. Burial in Hilly Grove Cemetery later in the spring. Donations to Knox United Church or the Centennial Manor Auxiliary would be greatly appreciated. Island Funeral Home can only accept cheques for all charitable donations. Record your thoughts, memories and photos at www.islandfuneralhome.ca.