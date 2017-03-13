Brian William (Mason) Brown, was born January 24, 1957 and passed away at home on March 4, 2017 in his wife’s arms. His guardian angel Gabriel finally came and took him home to our Heavenly Father, after a long battle with heart disease. He was predeceased by his loving mother Irene (Murphy) Brown and his father William (Bill) Brown, head of the Long Shoreman’s Union, Hamilton, North End. Stepdad Harry Edward Mason. He will be missed by his many friends and his buddies from Ball Packaging, Ganor of Evergreen Landscaping, Dave Pickett, John Call, Dave Putman, Sandro, Jeff, Serge Singh (his best mentor and friend), Dasher, Bob Latzer (his bestest drummer), brothers Doug Middleton, Charlie Carnuba and family and Dave Battah. His second mom Agnes Middleton, and all the aunts and uncles he grew up with on the North end, Cindy Palmer, Cheryl Middleton. He will be missed by his cousins, nieces and families, his five sisters-in-law; Bonnie, Susan, Yvonne, Deborah, and Shelly and his brothers-in-law George and Paul out west. As his wife Evelyn, I kept my commitment to let him pass here on the Manitoulin Island at home. When he passed he was a contented follower of Jesus Christ. I will miss our long discussions, reminiscing about days gone by and a very easy sit by a bonfire. You’re in my heart, you’re in my soul. EVELYN (gabesgal@me.com). Peace be with you always.