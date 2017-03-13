BILL MELANSON

Bill, of Elizabeth Bay, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 9, 2017 in his 82nd year. Dear father of Denise Melanson, Michelle Noon, Danielle Ricketson (Ernie McGeachie) and William Melanson. Bill will be sadly missed by his grandchildren Tania, Miranda, J.D., Steven and William as well as great-grandchildren Kyle, Victor, Kaiden, Lucas and Emily, sister Sarah and brother Joseph (Marie). Predeceased by his wife Doris (2016), parents John C. and Natalie (Beaudry) Melanson, sisters Ethel, Yvonne, Dorothy and Margaret. At Bill’s request, there will be no visitation or funeral service. Cremation has taken place. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Society as expressions of sympathy. Online condolences may be made through www.simpsonfuneralhome.ca. Special thanks to the nurses and support workers at Manitoulin Lodge.