Structural fire on Bancroft Drive in Sudbury being investigated as a homicide

The Greater Sudbury Police Service Criminal Investigations Division continues to investigate the incident on Bancroft Drive as a Homicide.

Investigators and members of the Forensic Unit will be on location throughout the day executing search warrants for all structures on the property to gather evidence from the scene.

Detectives and Uniformed Officers will continue to canvass the area, in an attempt to speak with residents who may have additional information.

Anyone within the vicinity of the scene with security video surveillance is asked to please contact Police immediately and provide any footage.

Police are still attempting to locate and speak with 59-year old, Kenneth Edwards as there are concerns for his emotional well-being. The Greater Sudbury Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance to locate him. He is described as a Caucasian male, with short brown hair and green eyes. He is approximately 6’2” tall with a slim build.

Kenneth frequents the Downtown core of Greater Sudbury and is known to use a blue bicycle as his primary mode of transportation. If seen, please do not approach and contact Police immediately.

If you have any information regarding Kenneth or his whereabouts, contact Police immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police at 675-9171 or Crime Stoppers at 222-TIPS, online at www.sudburycrimestoppers.comor by texting TIPSUD and the information to CRIMES (274637).