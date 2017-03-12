Nairn Centre crash claims second victim; 9-day-old boy dies of his injuries

(NAIRN CENTRE, ON) – On March 10, 2017, at approximately 3:45 p.m. members from the Espanola/Sudbury Detachments of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), the Nairn-Hyman Fire Department and the Greater Sudbury Fire Department as well as the Sudbury-Manitoulin District Emergency Medical Services (EMS), responded to a two vehicle collision on Highway 17 east of Nairn Centre.

The driver of the pick-up truck, 32 year old Christopher BRULE from Webbwood, Ontario, was pronounced dead at the scene. One of the passengers in the pickup truck, 9 day old Trystan BRULE from Webbwood, Ontario has also died as a result of his injuries. A second passenger of the pickup truck, 32 year old Ashley-Carole RICHER from Webbwood, Ontario remains in hospital where she is being treated for serious injuries. The driver of the 10 ton truck, 62 year old Claude LAFOREST from Sudbury, Ontario was also transported to hospital and has since been released.

The collision remains under investigation and further information will be provided as it becomes available.