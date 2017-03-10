Rutledge Charity Hockey Clinic to take place this March break at GB Arena

GORE BAY—Young Island hockey players will want to be at the Gore Bay Arena during the March break, as the John Rutledge Charity Hockey Clinic is slated to take place.

Dave Hillyard, interim arena manager, along with Roger Chenard have organized the hockey clinic which will take place March 13-15.

“We are holding the Rutledge Charity Hockey Clinic during the March break,” said Mr. Hillyard. “The hockey clinic will take place each day from March 13-15 for six hours. With it being March break it will give the kids something to do. And, a lot of players want to try out for the Manitoulin Panthers hockey teams, or are playing in the three on three hockey tournament being held later this spring in Little Current.”

“Roger and I just agreed that we should put on this hockey clinic for the kids so they have something to do over the March break, and they work on their skills, or help develop new skills,” said Mr. Hillyard. “This is the first year in a while the rink is going to be open during the March break.”

“The clinic will run from 1 to 4 pm on March 13-15 for tyke, novice and atom skaters and is open to kids from around Manitoulin Island,” said Mr. Hillyard. The cost for the clinic are $20 for tyke aged players, and $35 for novice and atom aged players.

“Day one of the clinic is to emphasize power skating, day two for passing the puck and shooting, and day three playmaking and goal scoring,” said Mr. Hillyard.

During the clinic there will be youth shinny hockey, for youth 12 years and under and 13 years and over, at separate times. And there will be shinny ice soccer for youth 12 years and under from 4:10 pm to 5 pm on March 13 and March 15.

“We have space open for 20 tyke aged skaters, and 50 for the novice/atom group,” said Mr. Hillyard. “There is still space available. Anyone who is interested can call the Gore Bay arena at 705-282-2012, leave their name, and I’ll send off a registration form. Or they can show up on Monday morning to register, I’m sure there will still be spots available.”

Mr. Hillyard explained as well, “all the proceeds raised from the hockey clinic will be going to arena manager John Rutledge,” who is currently undergoing cancer treatments.

During the week there is family fun skating with a 70s or 90s theme, ladies hockey, sportsman hockey, family fun skating and family shinny hockey for all ages on Thursday, youth shinny hockey 13 years and over and family fun skating.

There is ice available on March 16 with family shinny hockey youth shinny hockey and a free family fun skating during the day.

For more details on times and events please call Mr. Hillyard at 705-282-2012.