Media Release

On March 5, 2017, a 21-year old male residing on Lee Valley Road, was arrested and charged after friends concerned for his spouse’s well-being, attended the Espanola Police Service to report abuse.

Members of the Espanola Police Service attended the couple’s home, and following an investigation, the male was taken into custody, and charged with four counts of spousal assault, and one count each of uttering threats, forcible confinement, and possession of a controlled substance. He was held for a Bail Hearing on March 6, 2017, to answer to his charges