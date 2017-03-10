Media Release

Since February 19, 2017, the Espanola Police Service have responded to three separate shoplifting occurrences at a local grocery store, charging 4 individuals with theft under $5000.00.

On February 19, 2017 at 4:10 p.m., a 38-year old male, and 35-year old female from Wikwemikong, were arrested by a staff member at the grocery store, after they exited without paying for $400.00 in sundry items that they’d attempted to conceal in two reusable shopping bags. Upon police arrival, the pair were charged with theft under $5000.00, and will appear in Espanola Court on April 10, 2017.

On February 24, 2017 at 2:20 p.m., the Espanola Police Service received a complaint from a local grocery store advising that a male patron had just been caught shoplifting food items valued at $72.00; police attended, and charged the 27-year old resident of Espanola with one count of theft under $5000.00. He will appear in Espanola Court on April 10, 2017.

On March 3, 2017 at 2:30 p.m., the Espanola Police Service responded to another complaint of a shoplifter, and upon arrival, discovered that a 38-year old female from Espanola had attempted to steal $85.00 in sundry items from the store. She was charged with one count of theft under $5000.00, and will appear in Espanola Court on April 10, 2017.

In addition to receiving a criminal charge, which could result in a criminal record, the four individuals were also trespassed from entering any grocery store, associated to the grocery store chain.