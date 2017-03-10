Media Release

On March 6, 2017 at 2:10 p.m., the Espanola Police Service received a call from the principal of a local high school, regarding an assault involving two students.

Upon arrival, police learned that an 18-year-old female student sitting down in a hallway, was kicked in the face by a 15-year-old female student, following a verbal exchange.

Police investigated the incident, and determined that there were reasonable grounds to believe that this was a non-consensual, unprovoked assault, and as a result, the 15-year old student was arrested and charged with one count of assault causing bodily harm. She will attend in Espanola Court on April 10, 2017, to answer to her charges.

The victim was treated at the Espanola Hospital for her injuries and released.