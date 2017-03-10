Man charged following domestic disturbance

(CARNARVON TOWNSHIP, ON) – On March 7, 2017, members of the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a complaint of a domestic disturbance at a residence in Carnarvon Township, Ontario.

Following the investigation, police arrested a 46-year-old Carnarvon Township man. He has been charged with three (3) counts of assault, contrary to section 266 of the Criminal Code of Canada, and one (1) count of mischief under $5000, contrary to section 430(4) of the Criminal Code of Canada.

The male has been remanded into custody pending a bail hearing in the Ontario Court of Justice on March 10, 2017, in Gore Bay, Ontario.