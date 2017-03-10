Gore Bay Bruins win Island peewee hockey championship

GORE BAY—The Gore Bay Bruins pee wee hockey team capped off an undefeated season, winning the Manitoulin Minor Hockey Association pee wee A division title over the Manitowaning Wolves this past Monday evening.

Gore Bay had won the first two games in the best three of five final series against Manitowaning, entering Monday’s third game at home. The two teams put on a great show of determination, and skill. The Bruins won the game 4-3, but it could have gone either way in the back and forth game.

In their semi-final series Gore Bay defeated Wikwemikong in three straight games in the best three of five series. Their championship victory on Monday means the Bruins went undefeated in the regular season and playoffs this season.

The Gore Bay Bruins were lead by head coach Brad Bailey, assistant coach Daryl Leighton, trainer Tyler McQuarrie and manager Andrea Lewis. The players included goalie Lucas Wright, Jordan Bailey, Damien Hore, Hayden Lloyd, Colton Chevrette, Mason Leighton, Amelia Lewis, Jamieson McQuarrie, Trent Bell, Anthony Dearing, Caylee Little and Rylan Little.