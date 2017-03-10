Fatal accident on Hwy 17 East of Nairn Centre

(NAIRN CENTRE, ON) – On March 10, 2017, at approximately 3:45 p.m. members from the Espanola/Sudbury Detachments of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), the Nairn-Hyman Fire Department and the Greater Sudbury Fire Department as well as the Sudbury-Manitoulin District Emergency Medical Services (EMS), responded to a two vehicle collision on Highway 17 east of Nairn Centre.

Preliminary information is that a westbound pick-up truck collided with an eastbound 10 ton truck. The driver of the pick-up truck was pronounced dead at the scene and two other occupants were transported to hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the 10 ton truck was also transported to hospital with minor injuries.

The OPP Technical Collision Investigators (TCI) were called in to assist with the ongoing investigation. Further information will be provided as it becomes available.