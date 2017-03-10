Media Release

On March 5, 2017 at 2:00 p.m., a member of the Espanola Police Service stopped a motorist on Centre Street for a traffic violation, and upon requesting a driver’s licence from the male driver, the officer was informed that he’d forgot his licence at home. The driver verbally identified himself to the officer, but the identity was proven to be false. Once the officer was finally able to establish the male’s proper identity, he discovered that the male was the subject of a weapons prohibition, thus, he could not possess the compound bow and various types of ammunition he had in his vehicle. The male was arrested, and during a search of his person incident to arrest, a suspected methamphetamine tablet was located.

As a result of the traffic stop, the 30-year old from Espanola was charged with one count each of obstruct police, possession of a weapon or ammunition contrary to a probation order, and possession of a controlled substance. He will appear in Espanola Court on April 10, 2017, to answer to his charges.