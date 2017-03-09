The Fifth National Indigenous Women’s Summit

On International Women’s Day, National Indigenous leaders, federal, provincial and territorial Ministers of Indigenous Relations and Status of Women, senior officials and Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne met with delegates for the fifth National Indigenous Women’s Summit.

Held in Toronto, the summit brought together approximately 300 delegates from across Canada including First Nation, Métis, Inuit women, youth, Elders and grassroots community representatives to discuss issues related to “empowering Indigenous women now and in the future.”

Over the course of two days, delegates joined in discussions, heard several keynote speakers and participated in workshops. Delegates presented priority areas of action and highlighted the importance of implementation and accountability.

The themes of the summit included:

Empowering women through life transitions

Access to opportunity (employment, education, training, entrepreneurship)

A culturally responsive, gender-based implementation of United Nations Declaration of the Rights of Indigenous Peoples and the Truth and Reconciliation Calls to Action