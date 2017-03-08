MSS Kids in the Halls

March Break is approaching and students and staff alike are ready for a break. The girls’ hockey team finished their season after a final play-off game against Bishop- Carter on Tuesday, February 28. The girls lost 5-2, but they played their hardest and their best. The boys’ hockey team continued their season with a home game against St. Benedict on Monday in Little Current. The girls’ curling team travelled to the Idylwylde Curling Club in Sudbury for the NOSSA championships. The girls were up against some tough competition. On Thursday the girls lost both of their games, but they played hard. On Friday the girls won one of their games, and lost the other two closely. Coach Dr. Johnston, says, “The girls played really well and demonstrated great sportsmanship.”

The MSS gymnastics team held a mini-meet for Northern schools to compete and train all of their skills. The schools that attended were College Notre Dame, L’Horizon, La Salle, Lockerby, Marymount, and Northern Secondary. The girls competed in vault, the balance beam, uneven bars, floor routines, and aerobics. MSS students who participate at the meet were Roxanna Rojas-Brisuela, Mackenzie Cortes, Zabrina Cosby, Jill Cooper, Randi Lovelace, Aanj Migwans, Eden Beaudin, Summer Beaudin, and Yohana Ogbamichael, coached by Mrs. Theijsmeijer and Ms. Ferguson.

Mr. Robinson, Mr. Noble, and Ms. Elgie are taking a group of 14 students to the Rainbow District School Board Skills Competition on March 8 at Cambrian College. Kendra Jordison, Jackie Cooper, Grace Duncanson and Alisha Ledain will be competing in 2D animation; April Torkopolous and Kayla Greenman will be competing in prepared speeches; Greg Doane and Tyler Argue will be competing in auto service; Nathaniel Wood will be competing in welding; Jonah Kennedy will be competing in small engine service; Bryce Mastelko will be competing in cabinet making; Caleb Byers and Will Linder will be competing in carpentry for teams of two; and Scarlett Noel will be assisting, runner, and test marker for all of the MSS students. It is a great opportunity for MSS students to showcase their technical abilities.

Even though the original event had to be postponed, Students’ Council has rescheduled the Winter Formal dance for Thursday, March 9. Ms. Jones organized a pre-formal party for students to stay after school and get ready for the dance with their friends. The dance takes place from 7:30-10:30 pm, and tickets are $10 a person or $15 a couple.

Students and staff are working hard to fight off the winter blahs but are ready for the March Break. ‘Til next time, stay golden, Mustangs.