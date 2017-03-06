June 15, 1958 – March 4, 2017

Robert “Bug” Obotossaway, a resident of Aundeck Omni First Nation, died peacefully at his home on Saturday, March 4, 2017 at the age of 58. Born to Noreen Obotossaway and Earl Obotossaway (predeceased). Loved brother of Karen(Barry) of AOK, Carol (Bruce) of Pembroke, Jeffery of AOK, Jenny of Sudbury, Amanda (Sean) of AOK, Ashley (Mike) of Sault Ste. Marie, Amy (Geoffery) of Calgary. Predeceased by brother Greg and sister Janice. Beloved uncle of many nieces and nephews. Family and friends gathered at the Aundeck Omni Kaning Community Centre on Monday, March 6, 2017 from 1 pm until the Funeral Services which will be held at Aundeck Omni Kaning Community Centre on Wednesday, March 8, 2017 with Reverend Gerry Legault officiating. Burial to follow at the Aundeck Omni Kaning Cemetery. Record your thoughts, memories and photos at www.islandfuneralhome.ca.